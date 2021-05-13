SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $135.83 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $319.85 or 0.00639847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00082796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00233117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.01247945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.01056835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035623 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

