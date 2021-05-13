Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $70.79 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.