Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 50,330 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the quarter. HyreCar makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 1.17% of HyreCar worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HyreCar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HyreCar by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

