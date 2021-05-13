Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.69. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

