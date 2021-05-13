Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 51,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 29,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,793.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.38. 76,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

