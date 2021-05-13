Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

