Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.63. 11,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,837. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock worth $139,753,711. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

