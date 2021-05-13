Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $242.90

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $242.90, but opened at $231.05. Saia shares last traded at $231.05, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Saia by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

