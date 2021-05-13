Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,657. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

