Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

