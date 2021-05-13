SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

NYSE:SD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 7,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,291. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $166.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.55.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.