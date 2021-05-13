Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 295 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $1,956,000. XR Securities LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average is $175.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,455 shares of company stock worth $10,006,919 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

