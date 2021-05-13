Sandy Spring Bank Has $538,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

