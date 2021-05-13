Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $613,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.