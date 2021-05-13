Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 14,757 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 124.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,907,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

