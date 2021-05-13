Sandy Spring Bank Sells 250 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

