Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,334 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

