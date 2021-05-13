Sandy Spring Bank Sells 500 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

