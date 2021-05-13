Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

