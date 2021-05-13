Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ (SPHDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPHDF remained flat at $$2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

