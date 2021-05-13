Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,319. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

