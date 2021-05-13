Savant Capital LLC Acquires 453 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

IWD opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

