Savant Capital LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

