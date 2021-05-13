Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $37.07.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

