Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

