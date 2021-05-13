Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,969 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.