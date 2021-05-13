Savant Capital LLC Sells 8,187 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,460,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 17.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.