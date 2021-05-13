ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 139,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,883. The firm has a market cap of $726.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.