Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 135,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

