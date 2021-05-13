Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SRRK traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,005. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

