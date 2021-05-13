Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.