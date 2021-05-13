Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 10th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $96.77 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

