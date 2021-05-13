SciPlay Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a report released on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.65 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

