Scotiabank Cuts Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Price Target to C$0.05

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 88.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE MPVD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. Mountain Province Diamonds has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising of four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.