Scotiabank Increases Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Savaria stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Savaria has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $16.19.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

