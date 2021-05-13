Scott R. Ward Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSII opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

