scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,482. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.