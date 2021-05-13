Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Cut by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.