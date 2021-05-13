Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

