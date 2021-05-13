SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $62,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

