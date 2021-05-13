SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 153.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,119. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

