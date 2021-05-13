SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $3.75 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,089. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $116.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

