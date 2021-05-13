Sebastian Evans Purchases 13,262 Shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$13,527.24 ($9,662.31).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Sebastian Evans 90,507 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sebastian Evans bought 34,458 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,378.32 ($984.51).

On Thursday, February 25th, Sebastian Evans bought 84,867 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$86,564.34 ($61,831.67).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

