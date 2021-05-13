Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seer stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,592. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter worth $7,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seer by 549.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seer by 13.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter worth $489,000.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

