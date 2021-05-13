Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $133,675.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $105.53 on Thursday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $709.66 million, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.