Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 2,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNSE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

