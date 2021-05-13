Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.01

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.01 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 174617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

