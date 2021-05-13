Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $46.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

