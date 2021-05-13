Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 12.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seres Therapeutics traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 77,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 974,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.