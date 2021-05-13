Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NYSE SHAK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

